People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 09:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sensex opens in the red, tumbles 775 points to 56,508; Nifty stays at 16,948. In the previous week, the indices registered losses overall after shedding around 1.23% on Friday, triggered by US Fed chief Jerome Powell's hawkish statement, and poor results posted by heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank. 

Experts are of the view that the markets are likely to favour bears this week as well and could see high volatility, with rising inflation, high crude prices, and Q4 results being the key drags. 

On Friday, the Wall Street tumbled over 2.5% as earnings news and Powell's comments soured the mood of the investors. Indices in Asia fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street's fall on worries over higher interest rates. Shares declined in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Topics
bse sensex sensex
