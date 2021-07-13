Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex rallies 397 points to close at 52,769; Nifty ends above 15,800
business

Sensex rallies 397 points to close at 52,769; Nifty ends above 15,800

The 30-share BSE index ended 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 52,769.73, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent to 15,812.35.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:08 PM IST
ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging nearly 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and M&M.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 397 points on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid positive domestic as well as global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 52,769.73, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent to 15,812.35.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging nearly 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and M&M.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

"Following favourable economic outcome and positive Asian markets, domestic bourses traded positive," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Though June CPI inflation continued to remain above RBI’s tolerance level, it eased to 6.26 per cent from 6.30 per cent in the previous month giving some relief to the market, he said, adding that industrial production (IIP) for May grew 29.3 per cent YoY essentially due to a lower base.

Asian shares sparked a rally after better-than-expected Chinese economic data and a bounce back in Chinese tech stocks, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading mixed in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.56 per cent to USD 75.58 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty india market updates indian stock market
TRENDING NEWS

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP