Sensex rallies over 900 points to close at 60,842, Nifty ends in green at 17,854

Published on Feb 03, 2023 03:38 PM IST

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the major winners.

Representational Image
PTI |

Equity benchmarks rallied over 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88. During the day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62 per cent to 60,905.34.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the major winners.

HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended mostly in the positive territory on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44 per cent to USD 82.52 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again offloaded shares on Thursday after a day's breather. They sold shares worth 3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.

sensex nifty
Friday, February 03, 2023
