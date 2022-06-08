Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex rises 153 points after RBI retains GDP growth forecast at 7.2%
business

Sensex rises 153 points after RBI retains GDP growth forecast at 7.2%

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 153.6 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 55,260.94 points at 12.50 pm against its previous day's close at 55,107.34 points.
File image
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:28 PM IST
ANI |

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, turned positive after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.2 per cent and hiked policy repo rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 153.6 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 55,260.94 points at 12.50 pm against its previous day's close at 55,107.34 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 55,345.51 points but slipped into negative soon after the opening of the trade. The Sensex fell to a low of 54,683.30 points in the morning trade. The index rose sharply after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the decisions of the monetary policy committee on rate hikes.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday hiked the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent and raised the inflation projection for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent from its earlier estimate of 5.7 per cent. However, the central bank has retained the GDP growth projection for the current financial year at 7.2 per cent.

RELATED STORIES

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 24.85 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 16,441.20 points against its previous day's close at 16,416.35 points.

The Nifty had lost 153.20 points or 0.92 per cent on Tuesday.

Banking, metal and IT stocks led the rally.

State Bank of India jumped 2.13 per cent to 473.20. Bajaj Finance rose 1.67 per cent to 5976.85. Tata Steel rose 1.54 per cent to 1085.

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T and HCL Technologies were among the major Sensex gainers.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited slipped 1.32 per cent to 2736. Bharti Airtel dipped 1.30 per cent. Asian Paints, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India were among the major Sensex losers. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty rbi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP