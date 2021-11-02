Sensex rises 228.13 points in opening session, Nifty at 18,003
On Monday, the BSE Sensex made an emphatic comeback after three sessions of heavy losses
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Sensex rose 228.13 points to 60,366.59 in the opening session on Tuesday, while Nifty was at 18,003.15.
The BSE Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Monday after three sessions of heavy losses as participants returned to equities amid robust corporate earnings and positive macroeconomic data.
