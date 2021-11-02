Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business

Sensex rises 228.13 points in opening session, Nifty at 18,003

On Monday, the BSE Sensex made an emphatic comeback after three sessions of heavy losses
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Sensex rose 228.13 points to 60,366.59 in the opening session on Tuesday, while Nifty was at 18,003.15.

The BSE Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Monday after three sessions of heavy losses as participants returned to equities amid robust corporate earnings and positive macroeconomic data.

Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty
