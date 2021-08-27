Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh highs

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:47 PM IST
UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS and Kotak Bank.(PTI Photo)

SEquity benchmark Sensex surged over 175 points to close at its new lifetime high on Friday, boosted by gains in TCS, L&T and HDFC amid a largely subdued trend in global markets.

The 30-share index settled 175.62 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 56,124.72. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 68.30 points or 0.41 per cent to finish at a record 16,705.20.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Nestle India and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.94 per cent to USD 71.74 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth 1,974.48 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

