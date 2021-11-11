Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex sheds 433 points to end at 59,919, Nifty settles below 17,900
Sensex sheds 433 points to end at 59,919, Nifty settles below 17,900

The 30-share index ended 433.13 points or 0.72% lower at 59,919.69. Similarly, the Nifty fell 143.60 points or 0.80% to 17,873.60.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 03:52 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled by 433 points on Thursday tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and SBI amid mounting inflationary pressure in the global market and foreign fund outflows. 

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Titan, M&M, Reliance Industries and TCS were among the gainers.

"Indian markets opened on a negative note following mixed Asian market cues and higher than expected inflation data reported in US raising concerns of an earlier-than-expected hike in interest rates in the world's largest economy," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

Further, he noted that continuous foreign fund outflows subdued traders’ sentiments. FIIs have sold equities worth 5,515 crore so far this month.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses rebounded in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red.

Major indices in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.63 per cent to USD 83.16 per barrel.

'Petrol, diesel taxes will go down further if...': Nitin Gadkari

Nykaa founder and India's newest billionaire offers advice: 'Dare to dream'

Banks, IT stocks drag shares as global inflation worries linger

Elon Musk sells over $1.1 billion of Tesla stocks after Twitter poll
