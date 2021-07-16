Home / Business / Sensex, Nifty end flat after scaling fresh lifetime highs
Shareholders react as Sensex and Nifty trade in the red.(ANI Photo)
Sensex, Nifty end flat after scaling fresh lifetime highs

  • HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat after scaling fresh intra-day peaks on Friday amid a mixed trend in global markets.

After surging to a lifetime peak of 53 ,290.81 in opening session , the 30-share BSE index ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53 ,140.06 , while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to 15 ,923.40.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack , shedding over 3 per cent , followed by Infosys , Bajaj Finserv , NTPC , ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand , Bharti Airtel , UltraTech Cement , Tata Steel and PowerGrid were among the gainers.

“Domestic equities traded in a range bound with Nifty and Sensex hitting fresh all-time highs. However , profit booking IT after witnessing sharp recovery in recent days followed by selling pressure in financials dragged Nifty ,” said Binod Modi , Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Pharma stocks were in focus followed by metals. Notably , buying momentum in midcap and smallcap stocks sustained led by expectations of strong earnings , he added.

Elsewhere in Asia , bourses in Shanghai , Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses , while Hong Kong was positive. Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile , international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.33 per cent to USD 73.71 per barrel.

