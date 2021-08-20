Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex slumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,500
business

Sensex slumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,500

The 30-share index was trading 445.02 points or 0.80 per cent lower at 55,184.47, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 147.10 points or 0.89 per cent to 16,421.75.
PTI | , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 09:53 AM IST
In the previous session, Sensex closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 55,629.49, and Nifty declined 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85.(MINT_PRINT)

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 400 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a selloff in other Asian equities.

The 30-share index was trading 445.02 points or 0.80 per cent lower at 55,184.47, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 147.10 points or 0.89 per cent to 16,421.75.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Infosys and Maruti were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 55,629.49, and Nifty declined 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85.

The stock market was closed on Thursday on account of ‘Muharram’.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth 595.32 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.

RELATED STORIES

"Taper rumours have again started impacting markets. Minutes of the latest US Fed meet indicate that tapering of bond purchases may start later this year. This triggered a risk-off in markets with the Dow and S&P 500 correcting by 1.1 per cent each on the 18th," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Tapering is negative news for markets since it will eventually reduce the liquidity available in the financial system, he noted.

"But the positive dimension is that the Fed is indicating tapering since economic growth revival is strong. If growth and earnings recovery is strong, markets are likely to stage a rebound after the initial jitters," he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals amid mounting worries of the spread of delta variant of coronavirus in the region.

However, equities in the US largely ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.42 per cent to USD 66.73 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LegalPay to democratize litigation funding for retail investors

Nirmala Sitharaman to launch fund for export-oriented firms and startups today

OYO’s value hits $9.6 billion after Microsoft funding

Wipro, Asian Paints, HCL in Hurun Global 500 list
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP