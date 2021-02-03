Home / Business / Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years
Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.(AFP file photo. Representative image)

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index rose to 58.7 during the month from 57.7 in December, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decline to 56.7.

Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.

The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.

The data follow the group’s report on Monday that showed manufacturing remained robust last month even as supply chain disruptions restrained production.

The ISM’s index of new orders at service companies rose to 61.8 in January, the strongest since July. Backlogs also picked up last month.

A gauge of export demand, however, contracted at the fastest pace since May. At the same time imports rose, as companies attempt to replenish lean inventories.

