Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Setback for Adani as Sri Lanka revokes power purchase deal after bribery allegations by US: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 03:29 PM IST

This comes after Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration probed the Adani Group's local projects due to the US charges against it

Sri Lanka has revoked its power purchase agreement with the Adani Group due to the corruption allegations in the US against the conglomerate, news agency AFP reported, citing unnamed energy ministry sources.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (PTI Photo)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (PTI Photo)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the development.

Also Read: Adani Green appoints independent law firms to review US indictment: Report

This comes after Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration probed the Adani group's local projects after allegations by the US on November 19, 2024, of bribery and hiding these payments from investors.

The Adani group had dismissed the US charges as “baseless.”

The Sri Lankan deal was made by Dissanayake's predecessor, who agreed to buy electricity at $0.0826 per kilowatt from an Adani wind power complex which is yet to be built in the island nation's northwest.

Also Read: 5 facts about Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law - Diva Jaimin Shah

Since then, several activists have challenged the agreement, arguing that smaller renewable projects were selling electricity at two-thirds the price of Adani, according to the report.

Adani's proposed $442 million, 484-megawatt wind power plant in Sri lanka's Mannar and Pooneryn coastal areas was approved for construction in February 2023, but the project has since been stalled by court challenges.

Recently, a panel had been set up to "re-evaluate" the construction, according to the report.

Also Read: 5 facts about Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani's son getting married on Feb 7

Dissanayake came to power in September 2024, with the promise of tackling corruption and bringing back stolen Sri Lankan assets said to be stashed abroad, the report read.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On