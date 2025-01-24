Menu Explore
Adani Green appoints independent law firms to review US indictment: Report

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2025 10:44 AM IST

The US indictment in November alleges the group of paying bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading US investors during fundraises there

India's Adani Green has appointed independent law firms to review the U.S. indictment of founder Gautam Adani and top Adani Green executives of paying $265 million in bribes for power contracts, it said late on Thursday.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(PTI)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(PTI)

In November, U.S. authorities indicted Adani, his nephew and Executive Director Sagar Adani and Managing Director Vneet S. Jaain, alleging that they paid bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts, and misleading U.S. investors during fundraises there.

The Adani Group has denied the charges, calling them "baseless."

Adani Green did not mention the names of the law firms or any other details.

The company has not been named as a defendant in the indictment and civil complaint and confirmed that it had made all appropriate disclosures in the past including in bond offering circulars, it said.

The management of Adani Green continues to assert the company's compliance of applicable laws and regulations, it added.

