Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over 1.15 lakh crore to m-cap; RIL lead gainer
business

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over 1.15 lakh crore to m-cap; RIL lead gainer

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed rise in their valuation.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Reliance Industries added 60,668.47 crore to take its valuation to 13,88,718.41 crore.(Reuters)

Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,15,898.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries grabbing the top spot.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.17 points or 1.31 per cent.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed rise in their valuation.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation declined.

Reliance Industries added 60,668.47 crore to take its valuation to 13,88,718.41 crore and Bajaj Finance's valuation jumped 23,178.02 crore to 3,61,767.29 crore.

The market capitalisation of HDFC gained 14,521.98 crore to 4,72,940.60 crore and that of State Bank of India rose by 10,307.93 crore to reach 3,86,971.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added 4,428.97 crore to take its valuation to 5,50,191.47 crore and the mcap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 2,002.21 crore to 3,58,851.88 crore. HDFC Bank added 791.24 crore to reach 8,28,341.24 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined by 8,351.83 crore to 5,90,252.27 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped 351.41 crore to 11,62,667.33 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation went lower by 208.16 crore to 4,44,963.18 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

