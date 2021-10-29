Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI governor for another 3 years

Das was previously the department of economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry and was appointed as the head of the central bank on December 11, 2018, for three years.
The decision was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet late on Thursday. (File photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 07:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

The government said Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years beyond December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The decision was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet late on Thursday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official statement stated, according to news agency ANI.

