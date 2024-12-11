Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shares of 6 Adani Group companies, out of 11 listed, decline in mid-session deals

PTI |
Dec 11, 2024 02:12 PM IST

The shares of Adani Enterprises, the company's flagship firm, dipped 0.38% to ₹2,456.65 per piece.

Shares of six Adani Group firms, out of 11 listed companies, declined in the mid-session deals on Wednesday, with Adani Green Energy falling more than 2 per cent.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted in the US for allegedly promising bribe to Indian govt officials to win solar projects. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo)
Billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted in the US for allegedly promising bribe to Indian govt officials to win solar projects. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo)

The scrip of Adani Green Energy slipped 2.46 per cent to 1,147.30 apiece, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was down by 1.13 per cent, Adani Power (down 1.05 per cent), Adani Energy Solutions (down 1.11 per cent) and Adani Total Gas skid by 0.33 per cent on the BSE.

The flagship firm Adani Enterprises dipped 0.38 per cent to 2,456.65 per piece.

On the other hand, shares of ACC rose 1.42 per cent to 2,281.70 apiece, Ambuja Cements appreciated by 1.16 per cent, Sanghi Industries by 1.09 per cent, NDTV 0.69 per cent and Adani Wilmar edged up 0.20 per cent on the bourse.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 125.97 points or 0.15 per cent to 81,636.02 in the mid-session trade.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate on Tuesday said it will use its own resources to fund a Sri Lankan port project and not seek US funding.

In an exchange filing late on Tuesday, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd said the project "is on track for commissioning by early next year" and added that the company will fund the ongoing project through "internal accruals", aligning with its capital management strategy.

The company said it has withdrawn its 2023 "request for financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)".

The US International Development Finance Corp, in November last year, agreed to provide a USD 553 million loan to support the development, construction, and operation of a deep-water container terminal called the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) at the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka.

The CWIT is being developed by a consortium of Adani Ports, Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

Shares of most Adani group firms ended lower on Tuesday with Adani Green Energy dropping more than 3 per cent amid a subdued sentiment in the stock market.

Of the 11 listed Adani companies, 10 stocks settled lower while one closed in green.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On