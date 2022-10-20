With 3 crore/day donations, HCL founder Shiv Nadar named most generous Indian. Full list

Software giant HCL's founder Shiv Nadar has reclaimed the title of being ‘India’s Most Generous' with an yearly donation of ₹1,161 crore as per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.The 77-year-old tycoon, who was placed second after Wipro's Azim Premji last year, reclaimed the top spot with a daily donation of ₹3 crore per day. Premji was on the second spot this year with an annual donation of ₹484 crore, the statement by Hurun India and EdelGive read.Nadar has focused on education for his philanthropic initiatives. His Shiv Nadar Foundation includes initiatives like the SSN Institutions, VidyaGyan, Shiv Nadar University, Shiv Nadar School, Shiksha Initiative, and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the statement read.As for Azim Premji, his two philanthropic initiatives have been made partners in the three companies that have 56 per cent stake in Wipro Limited.This is the 9th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India, featuring the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath and others.Nithin Kamath & Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300% to ₹100 crore. Among the women, Rohini Nilekani emerged as the most generous woman philanthropist with a donation of ₹120 crore. Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga donated ₹21 crore and ₹20 crore respectively.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retains the third spot with a donation of ₹411 crore. The Reliance Foundation focusses on education and healthcare, the most notable being the production of 1,000 tonne of oxygen every day during the Covid-19 second wave and provided it for free to states for over one lakh students, the statement read.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is ranked fourth with a donation of ₹242 crore on healthcare, education, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure and social reform.

Here is the top 10 EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

RANK NAME DONATION (Rs) PRIMARY CAUSE 1. SHIV NADAR & FAMILY 1,161 CRORE ARTS & CULTURE 2. AZIM PREMJI & FAMILY 484 CRORE EDUCATION 3,. MUKESH AMBANI & FAMILY 411 CRORE EDUCATION 4. KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA & FAMILY 242 CRORE EDUCATION 5. SUSMITA & SUBROTO BAGCHI 213 CRORE HEALTHCARE 6. RADHA & NS PARTHASARTHY 213 CRORE HEALTHCARE 7. GAUTAM ADANI & FAMILY 190 CRORE EDUCATION 8. ANIL AGARWAL & FAMILY 165 CRORE COVID-19 9. NANDAN NILEKANI 159 CRORE SOCIETAL THINKING 10. AM NAIK 142 CRORE HEALTHCARE

According to the list, education remained the most favoured philanthropic cause, followed by healthcare and arts, culture and heritage. The list noted that contributions fell in the financial year 2022 due to the ‘huge base effect’ of pandemic spending and a contribution of ₹7,807 crore last year by Azim Premji to his two philanthropic trusts.

