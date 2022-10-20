Home / Business / With 3 crore/day donations, HCL founder Shiv Nadar named most generous Indian. Full list

With 3 crore/day donations, HCL founder Shiv Nadar named most generous Indian. Full list

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Among the women, Rohini Nilekani emerged as the most generous woman philanthropist with a donation of ₹120 crore. Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga donated ₹21 crore and ₹20 crore respectively.

Wipro founder Azim Premji, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and HCL founder Shiv Nadar.
ByAryan Prakash

Software giant HCL's founder Shiv Nadar has reclaimed the title of being ‘India’s Most Generous' with an yearly donation of 1,161 crore as per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

The 77-year-old tycoon, who was placed second after Wipro's Azim Premji last year, reclaimed the top spot with a daily donation of 3 crore per day. Premji was on the second spot this year with an annual donation of 484 crore, the statement by Hurun India and EdelGive read.

Nadar has focused on education for his philanthropic initiatives. His Shiv Nadar Foundation includes initiatives like the SSN Institutions, VidyaGyan, Shiv Nadar University, Shiv Nadar School, Shiksha Initiative, and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the statement read.

As for Azim Premji, his two philanthropic initiatives have been made partners in the three companies that have 56 per cent stake in Wipro Limited.

This is the 9th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India, featuring the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath and others.

Nithin Kamath & Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300% to 100 crore. Among the women, Rohini Nilekani emerged as the most generous woman philanthropist with a donation of 120 crore. Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga donated 21 crore and 20 crore respectively.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retains the third spot with a donation of 411 crore. The Reliance Foundation focusses on education and healthcare, the most notable being the production of 1,000 tonne of oxygen every day during the Covid-19 second wave and provided it for free to states for over one lakh students, the statement read.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is ranked fourth with a donation of 242 crore on healthcare, education, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure and social reform.

Here is the top 10 EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

RANKNAMEDONATION (Rs)PRIMARY CAUSE
1.SHIV NADAR & FAMILY1,161 CROREARTS & CULTURE
2.AZIM PREMJI & FAMILY484 CROREEDUCATION
3,. MUKESH AMBANI & FAMILY411 CROREEDUCATION
4.KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA & FAMILY242 CROREEDUCATION
5.SUSMITA & SUBROTO BAGCHI213 CROREHEALTHCARE
6.RADHA & NS PARTHASARTHY213 CROREHEALTHCARE
7.GAUTAM ADANI & FAMILY190 CROREEDUCATION
8.ANIL AGARWAL & FAMILY165 CRORECOVID-19
9.NANDAN NILEKANI159 CRORESOCIETAL THINKING
10.AM NAIK142 CROREHEALTHCARE

According to the list, education remained the most favoured philanthropic cause, followed by healthcare and arts, culture and heritage. The list noted that contributions fell in the financial year 2022 due to the ‘huge base effect’ of pandemic spending and a contribution of 7,807 crore last year by Azim Premji to his two philanthropic trusts.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

mukesh ambani azim premji shiv nadar gautam adani
Sign out