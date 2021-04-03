Home / Business / Shopping centres' association lauds Delhi govt's 'pathbreaking' excise reforms
Shopping centres' association lauds Delhi govt's 'pathbreaking' excise reforms

The association welcomed the new policy and expressed its "absolute support" to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital for the reforms.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The new policy is expected to improve ease of doing business for the industry, including restaurants and pubs, which form a key part of shopping centres across the country. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

The Shopping centres association of India (SCAI) has welcomed the excise reforms approved by the Delhi government as "pathbreaking" and extended full support to it.

The Delhi government, on March 23, approved the recommendations of a group of ministers, including its complete withdrawal from retail liquor sale and lowering of the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years.

"At the outset, we would like to commend the Delhi government, which, under your able leadership, has undertaken pathbreaking reforms with the recent announcement," an SCAI letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The association welcomed the new policy and expressed its "absolute support" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital for the reforms. 

"We are confident that it will go a long way in reforming the liquor trade in Delhi, enhance government revenues and most importantly, provide for a better consumer experience," it said.

The new policy is expected to improve ease of doing business for the industry, including restaurants and pubs, which form a key part of shopping centres across the country, it added.

The association expressed confidence that the excise reforms in Delhi will become an example for other states to follow.

