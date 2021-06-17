Home / Business / Shortage of raw material holding up Covovax manufacturing
SII is the manufacturing partner for Novavax in India(REUTERS)
SII is the manufacturing partner for Novavax in India(REUTERS)
business

Shortage of raw material holding up Covovax manufacturing

  • The delay in receiving raw materials such as bioreactor bags and enzymes means that SII’s launch of the Novavax vaccine, branded as Covovax in India, will not likely happen before September this year as planned originally
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Rajagopal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Serum Institute of India (SII) is yet to receive raw materials from the US needed to produce the Novavax vaccine despite diplomatic interventions by India, said an official aware of the development.

The delay in receiving raw materials such as bioreactor bags and enzymes means that SII’s launch of the Novavax vaccine, branded as Covovax in India, will not likely happen before September this year as planned originally, the official said, requesting anonymity.

The company said raw material shortages have led to the delay in launching the vaccine.

The US lifted the export ban on raw materials on June 4.

“It’s fair to say that we are far ahead of where anyone thought we would be in our fight against the virus. And, importantly, we have secured enough vaccine supply for all Americans... As a result, we are removing the DPA priority ratings for AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi. While the manufacturers will continue to make these vaccines, the action will allow US-based firms that supply to these manufacturers to make their decisions on the orders to fulfil first,” the White House said on June 2.

The relaxation of the Defence Production Act (DPA) was seen as a direct result of diplomatic talks between India and US with India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar visiting Washington to appeal to the Joe Biden administration to iron out issues of vaccine distribution and other medical supplies to India.

A spokesperson for SII did not respond to emailed queries.

Earlier, US vaccine maker Novavax announced that its Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated 90% efficacy in phase 3 trials.

SII is the manufacturing partner for Novavax in India where the firm has committed to producing up to 1 billion doses. SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has been faltering on its international commitments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serum institute of india novavax covid-19 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.