Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sigachi Industries IPO opens today: All you need to know
business

Sigachi Industries IPO opens today: All you need to know

The Hyderabad-based company aims to raise up to ₹1.25 billion through the three-day share sale, which will end on Wednesday.
Representative Image
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:49 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of the Hyderabad-based Sigachi Industries Limited opened for subscription on Monday, November 1, and will conclude on November 3. The Sigachi Industries IPO is among three public offerings which opened on Monday, with those of Policybazaar and SJS Enterprises being the other two.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) For its share sale, the company has set a price band of 161- 163 for each share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 7.7 million shares, as against the earlier plan of 2.84 million shares.

(2.) By selling its shares, the firm aims to raise up to 1.25 billion ( 125 crore) on the upper end price band.

(3.) According to market observers, Sigachi's shares are available at a grey market premium (GMP) of 150 in the grey market today. The company plans listing on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 11.

(4.) Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of this public offering.

RELATED STORIES

(5.) With the issue, Sigachi Industries aims to expand its production facilities in Gujarat (Jhagadia and Dhaej) and Hyderabad. The expansion will lead to an addition of 3600 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at the Dahej and Jhagadia plants.

About the company: Sigachi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. It carries out its operations from three manufacturing units--the two in Gujarat and one in Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shares rise on IT, metals boost; Tata Motors results in focus

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech IPO to open today. Details here

Why personal finances are an important aspect of women's mental health

A ready reckoner to manage finances for would-be brides
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP