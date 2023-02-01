Sitharaman didn't mention ‘unemployment’ once in her speech: Congress

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not even mention the word 'unemployment' once in her Budget speech, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, criticising Sitharaman's 5th Budget -- a year before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Likewise, the FM did not mention the word 'poverty', 'inequality' or 'equity' in her speech, Chidambaram added. "Mercifully, she said the word 'poor' twice in her speech. I am sure the people will take note of who are the concerns of the government and who are not," Chidambaram added.

Not the poor, the youth, the taxpayers, the homemakers have been benefitted by the Budget, Chidambaram said. “The govt is determined to push for the new tax regime for which there are few takers for a variety of reasons,” the Congress leader said.

