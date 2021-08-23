Sitharaman tells Infosys CEO Parekh to resolve IT-portal glitches by Sept 15

The Income Tax Department on Monday said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with Salil Parekh, the CEO of Infosys, and conveyed her ‘disappointment’ as taxpayers continue to face glitches in the e-filing portal. She sought an explanation from Parekh regarding the issues that plague the web portal.

The Union finance minister was concerned about the glitches still being there on the portal despite two and half months since its launch, the Income Tax department said in a statement.

“The ministry of finance emphasized that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured,” the statement said.

The finance minister demanded that the Infosys team resolve the issues faced by taxpayers while using the portal by September 15.

Infosys CEO Parekh said that over 750 team members were working on this project. He also intimated the Union finance minister that COO of Infosys Pravin Rao was personally overseeing this project. Parekh said that efforts are being made to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal.