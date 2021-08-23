Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sitharaman tells Infosys CEO Parekh to resolve IT-portal glitches by Sept 15

The Union finance minister was concerned about the glitches still being there on the portal despite two and half months since its launch, the Income Tax department said in a statement.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a deadline for Infosys to resolve issues in the e-filing portal developed by it. (HT File)

The Income Tax Department on Monday said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with Salil Parekh, the CEO of Infosys, and conveyed her ‘disappointment’ as taxpayers continue to face glitches in the e-filing portal. She sought an explanation from Parekh regarding the issues that plague the web portal.

“The ministry of finance emphasized that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured,” the statement said.

The finance minister demanded that the Infosys team resolve the issues faced by taxpayers while using the portal by September 15.

“The Hon’ble finance minister demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by September 15, 2021, so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal,” the statement said.

Infosys CEO Parekh said that over 750 team members were working on this project. He also intimated the Union finance minister that COO of Infosys Pravin Rao was personally overseeing this project. Parekh said that efforts are being made to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal.

