 Six IPOs to hit Dalal Street, 10 listings coming next week | Check details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Six IPOs to hit Dalal Street, 10 listings coming next week | Check details

Six IPOs to hit Dalal Street, 10 listings coming next week | Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Together, the six companies will be raising more than ₹500 crore via their respective IPOs.

As many as six initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription next week, and ten new listings are scheduled as well.

Representational Image

Together, the six companies will be raising more than 500 crore via their respective IPOs.

IPOs

BLS E-Services: The opening date for subscription is January 30, and the closing, on February 1. The company aims to raise 310.91 crore, while the price band is set at 129 to 135 per share.

Megatherm Induction: The offer is available for subscription from January 29-31, aiming to make 53.91 crore. The price band is at 100 to 108 per share.

Harshdeep Hortico: Also open from January 29-31, the IPO is to generate 19.09 crore at 42 to 45 per share.

Mayank Cattle Food: Another issue opening and closing on January 29 and 31, respectively, its price band is 108 per share. The firm intends to raise net proceeds worth 19.44 crore.

Baweja Studios: The ‘biggest’ among the IPOs opening next week, the issue is to raise 97.2 crore. The price band is set at 170 to 180 per share.

Gabriel Pet Straps: It opens for subscription on January 31 and closes on February 2, and is to garner 8.06 crore at 101 per share.

Listings

IPOListing date (tentative)
Qualitek LabsJanuary 29

EPack Durable

Euphoria Infotech

Konstelec Engineers

Addictive Learning Technology

January 30

Nova Agritech

Brisk Technovision

January 31

Docmode Health Technologies

DelaPlex Limited

Fonebox Retail Limited

February 2
