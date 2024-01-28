Six IPOs to hit Dalal Street, 10 listings coming next week | Check details
Together, the six companies will be raising more than ₹500 crore via their respective IPOs.
As many as six initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription next week, and ten new listings are scheduled as well.
IPOs
BLS E-Services: The opening date for subscription is January 30, and the closing, on February 1. The company aims to raise ₹310.91 crore, while the price band is set at ₹129 to ₹135 per share.
Megatherm Induction: The offer is available for subscription from January 29-31, aiming to make ₹53.91 crore. The price band is at ₹100 to ₹108 per share.
Harshdeep Hortico: Also open from January 29-31, the IPO is to generate ₹19.09 crore at ₹42 to ₹45 per share.
Mayank Cattle Food: Another issue opening and closing on January 29 and 31, respectively, its price band is ₹108 per share. The firm intends to raise net proceeds worth ₹19.44 crore.
Baweja Studios: The ‘biggest’ among the IPOs opening next week, the issue is to raise ₹97.2 crore. The price band is set at ₹170 to ₹180 per share.
Gabriel Pet Straps: It opens for subscription on January 31 and closes on February 2, and is to garner ₹8.06 crore at ₹101 per share.
Listings
|IPO
|Listing date (tentative)
|Qualitek Labs
|January 29
EPack Durable
Euphoria Infotech
Konstelec Engineers
Addictive Learning Technology
|January 30
Nova Agritech
Brisk Technovision
|January 31
Docmode Health Technologies
DelaPlex Limited
Fonebox Retail Limited
|February 2
