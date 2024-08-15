 SoftBank scraps AI chips tie-up plan with Intel: Report - Hindustan Times
SoftBank scraps AI chips tie-up plan with Intel: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2024 10:24 AM IST

The partnership did not materialize after the US chipmaker struggled to meet SoftBank's requirements.

Japanese technology investor SoftBank dropped plans of producing an artificial intelligence chip with Intel to compete with Nvidia, the Financial Times reported.

The logo of SoftBank Corp. is seen at its shop in Tokyo.(AP)
The logo of SoftBank Corp. is seen at its shop in Tokyo.(AP)

The partnership did not materialize after the US chipmaker struggled to meet SoftBank's requirements, the report claimed citing people in the know.

SoftBank blamed Intel for the collapse of the talks and claimed that the latter was incapable of meeting its demands for volume and speed, the report said.

SoftBank is now focusing on discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker.

The talks failed in advance of Intel's drastic cost-cutting plans which included thousands of lay-offs in early August.

News / Business / SoftBank scraps AI chips tie-up plan with Intel: Report
