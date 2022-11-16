Home / Business / Softbank to sell 4.5% stake in Paytm for $ 200 million

Softbank to sell 4.5% stake in Paytm for $ 200 million

business
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:00 PM IST

The development comes immediately after the lock-in period for Paytm's investors to trade shares ended.

Paytm shares closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>601.45 at BSE on Wednesday.(Reuters file photo)
Paytm shares closed at 601.45 at BSE on Wednesday.(Reuters file photo)
PTI |

Japan-based Softbank has started the process to sell a 4.5 per cent stake in One97 Communications for about USD 200 million (around 1,627 crore) in a block deal, according to sources.

The development comes immediately after the lock-in period for Paytm's investors to trade shares ended.

Softbank is the second largest shareholder with a 17.5 per cent stake in the company.

According to two sources aware of the development, Softbank has offered to sell shares in the price band of 555 to 601.55 apiece that are held through its subsidiary SVF India Holdings.

Softbank expects to raise around USD 200 million at the lower end of the price band, 555. Paytm shares closed at 601.45 at BSE on Wednesday.

The deal may fetch Softbank around USD 215 million at the upper end. Softbank had invested USD 1.6 billion in Paytm in the last quarter of 2017 and offloaded shares worth USD 220 million at the time of IPO.

The current holding of Softbank at closing price is valued at around USD 835 million.

"If we add USD 220 million that Softbank raised from selling stock at the time of Paytm IPO then about one-third of the investment that it made in One97 Communications has eroded," the source said.

Bank of America is the sole book runner for the deal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out