Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Software firm codenames IPO after Rajinikanth’s moniker
business

Software firm codenames IPO after Rajinikanth’s moniker

Freshworks, a software service provider founded in Chennai and now based in Silicon Valley, has codenamed a $100 million IPO it has applied for in the American stock exchange Nasdaq as ProjectSuperstar as a tribute to superstar Rajinikanth
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Freshworks, a software service provider founded in Chennai and now based in Silicon Valley, has codenamed a $100 million Initial Public Offer (IPO) it has applied for in the American stock exchange Nasdaq as ProjectSuperstar as a tribute to superstar Rajinikanth. The actor, who enjoys a cult following, is known as Superstar.

Also Read | Fundraising via QIPs lags IPOs this year

Girish Mathrubootham, the co-founder and CEO of Freshworks who is from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district, is a fan of the actor. “I want to express my love and gratitude to him for being my maanaseega guru. There is no comparable English word to express what this means,” Mathrubootham said in the postscript of the letter dated August 27 to the exchange while explaining why he codenamed the IPO after Rajinikanth. “It is a mentor; a role model that lives in your mind, from whom you learn a lot by watching from afar. SuperStar is a man who is loved and worshipped by millions of fans globally. He is immensely successful yet humble and down to earth…”

RELATED STORIES

In 2017, Mathrubootham and his family met Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

Sensex up 232 points in opening trade, crosses 57,000 for the first time

Peter Thiel’s founders fund backs $130 million Japan tech fund

Macrotech pips Godrej for No 2 spot in realty market-cap race
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP