Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Soon, these citizens will get banking services on their doorstep. Details here

Soon, these citizens will get banking services on their doorstep. Details here

business
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 10:16 AM IST

The scheme will offer services such as opening of accounts, fixed deposits, pension services, insurance, investment and loans.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Soon, more than 50 million citizens aged 70 and above, as well as a large number of specially abled people, may get basic banking services in the convenience of their homes, HT's sister website Mint said in a report.

The proposal

According to the report, the Ministry of Finance's Department of Financial Services (DFS) has proposed a new guide for bankers. This guide, the report said, will make it mandatory for certain bank branches to provide doorstep services to senior citizens and specially abled population.

Mint further stated that the scheme will offer services such as opening of accounts, fixed deposits, pension services, insurance, investment and loans. The draft of the guide has been finalised by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in consultation with DFS and, before being notified, will be presented to the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD).

In June, DFS convened a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Oriental Insurance, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and the IBA to discuss the scheme.

Doorstep banking services in India

These have already been mandated by the RBI, which gave two separate deadlines for implementation: December 31, 2017, and April 30, 2020. However, the pan-India application continued to be weak and patchy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rbi finance ministry
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP