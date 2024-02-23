Sovereign Gold Bond allotment: How to check SGB issuance status if you applied online or offline

Sovereign Gold Bond allotment: The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023–24 Series IV opened for subscription on February 12 and closed for subscriptions on February 16. If you applied for the latest tranche, you can check your allotment status using a few simple ways. Sovereign Gold Bond: Here's how you can check the allotment status.(Reuters)

SGB allotment: SGBs purchased via online mode: If you've purchased Sovereign Gold Bonds online through a Demat account, follow these steps to check the allotment status:

Access account provided by your bank or brokerage firm.

Go to "Portfolio" or "Holdings" section.

Check for the Sovereign Gold Bonds category.

SGB allotment: SGBs purchased via offline mode: If you have purchased SGBs offline, follow these easy steps:

Use certificate of holding from the issuing bank, Post Offices, or designated stock exchanges.

Check for information about the allotment.

Check your email for confirmation as well.

SGB allotment: A digital copy of the certificate will be sent to you via email by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the email address specified in the application form as well.

What happens next?

Once allotted, SGBs will be credited to your Demat account after which you can monitor their periodic interest payouts.

Can you convert online/ offline SGBs to Demat?

Even if an investor has purchased SGBs offline or online, they can convert those SGBs into demat form even after they are allotted. "The bonds can be held in a demat account. A specific request for the same must be made in the application form itself. Till the process of dematerialization is completed, the bonds will be held in RBI's books. The facility for conversion to demat will also be available subsequent to allotment of the bond,” the RBI said in a FAQ.