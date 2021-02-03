Home / Business / S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost
business

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after strong quarterly showing from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon, while investors counted on more fiscal stimulus to aid an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65.

The S&P 500 rose 14.0 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3840.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 105.5 points, or 0.78%, to 13718.314 at the opening bell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP