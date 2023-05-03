S&P Global's new employee benefits include menopausal support, ‘No Friday meets’

S&P Global, a leading business intelligence provider, has announced new employee benefits catering to health and wellbness, flexibility, support and rewards. The ‘People First 9.0’ initiative will affect more than 12,500 employees in India and the company said it is committed to lead with care and empathy to enable the people to thrive at work, home and life. According to a statement issued by the company, the new policy has been framed on the basis of employee feedback and includes benefits like increasing increasing parental leave to 26 weeks, annual health checks, flexible paid time off, care leave and multiple enhancements to support one’s lifestyle, time, pay, family, and career.

The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The S&P Global's ‘People First 9.0’ benefits include securing the salary of any employee who is unable to work due to a diagnosis of cancer or other chronic disease or serious illness for up to one year, so they can stay focused on their treatment and recovery.The company provides Nursing Parents support including milk shipping in case of business travel. The company will provide hospital grade Medela pump in every office location.

S&P Global announced Menopause support for female employees. The facilities include temperature controlled rooms, flexible working, and unlimited paid leaves for managing menopausal symptoms.

The company has proposed avoiding Friday meetings out of respect for global time zones and people’s schedules. S&P Global has decided to contine its five additional Annual Wellness Days off above the existing leave policy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new benefits include continued learning and digital tool adoption for growth and development including a Global Education Support programme for current and past employees with Cornell and Emeritus.

Flexible and Hybrid working across all offices in India and globally are among the ‘People First 9.0’ policy announcements.

“Our people are at the foundation of our business. They make S&P Global the innovative and forward-thinking place it is. Leading with compassion enriches the lives of our people and their communities, and in turn, enables our people to perform with a growth-mindset and customer-centric approach", Dimitra Manis, Chief Purpose Officer of S&P Global, said in a statement.

“India caters to over 35% of the S&P Global workforce worldwide. Our People First philosophy gives us a chance to understand the needs of our people and build an environment that gives them a chance to thrive and belong. We are committed to inspire our people to learn and build teams that help foster trust and belonging", Nilam Patel, Head- India Operations at S&P Global said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON