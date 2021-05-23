SpiceHealth wins Gold Stevie Award 2021

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet, has won the Gold Award at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for ‘Most Valuable Medical Innovation’ under coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response category. This award is based on the average scores of more than 100 global professionals for more than 900 nominations from organizations and over three months of judging.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for 19 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for 'crowned', the winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on July 14, 2021.

At a time when Covid-19 was at an all-time high in India in November 2020, SpiceHealth, under the leadership of Avani Singh, disrupted the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing space by offering tests in mobile laboratories at ₹499, as opposed to the then existing rate of ₹2,400 in Delhi and helped bring down Covid-19 testing cost dramatically across the country.

SpiceHealth was also the first to introduce the innovative concept of mobile testing laboratories that could be placed in remote areas, in containment zones, in villages where access to hospitals and medical facilities was and remains a challenge.

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth, said, “I am extremely happy that SpiceHealth has been selected as the Gold Stevie Winner in the prestigious Asia Pacific Stevie Awards for the Most Valuable Medical Innovation under Covid-19 response category. SpiceHealth was founded with the vision of introducing innovative healthcare solutions aimed at serving the masses and I am happy that we have been recognised for our efforts and contributions in these very difficult times. I dedicate this award to all our frontline workers who have been fighting tooth and nail to beat the worst ever pandemic in human history.”

“The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on July 14.”

SpiceHealth has been actively involved in the country’s fight against Covid-19. Since its launch in November 2020, SpiceHealth conducted more than 2.2 million RT-PCR tests and spread its operations across fives states - Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttarakhand. SpiceHealth has also been working actively with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen and has airlifted thousands of oxygen concentrators for emergency use and distribution across India.

The company is also supplying thousands of its made-in-India SpiceOxy ventilators to different governments.

More than 900 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

SpiceHealth is a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet. SpiceHealth was thoughtfully founded with the vision of introducing innovative healthcare solutions aimed at serving the masses. With constant innovation and affordability, SpiceHealth’s mission is to revolutionise healthcare in India and the Company envisions an India where affordable and accessible healthcare is a human right.

