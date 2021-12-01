Spotify Wrapped 2021 is a timely reminder of your favorite music and podcasts

The Spotify Wrapped 2021 year-in-review is now Live for users globally and is a rather timely reminder of the music and podcasts you’ve listened to the most through the best part of the year gone by. This annual summary is unique for all Spotify users and is based on what you’ve been listening to the most. It is available in the Spotify app, in the Search tab.

In the Spotify app, this will show up in a format that’s similar to Instagram stories, with data such as how many minutes through the year you spent listening to music on the app, praise you for discovering good music while everyone else was searching for what NFTs are (they are non-fungible tokens, you can read more here), your top songs of the year, how many genres of music you picked out to try and your overall music aura based on what you’ve been listening to. if you are a regular Spotify user, this could point to some surprises too—Spotify Wrapped 2021 tells this writer that they listened to as many as 767 different artists through the year.

In the music streaming space, Spotify has faced competition this year from Apple Music. Apple rolled out the Lossless Audio high-resolution music option alongside Spatial Audio, over the summer. The Lossless Audio upgrade comes at no extra cost for all Apple Music subscribers. Spotify’s advantage stems from its free-subscription tier option, which is ad-supported, though the addition of the higher quality lossless audio upgrade doesn’t seem to be on the horizon for Spotify.

Spotify’s India Premium subscription plans start at ₹119 per month for Individual users, ₹165 per month for the Duo plan with two accounts bundled and ₹199 per month for the Family plan. Apple Music is priced at ₹99 per month for individual subscription and ₹149 per month for the Family plan.

Last month, Spotify added a new Netflix Hub for subscribers in India, UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand—this will have official soundtracks and curated playlists for some of Netflix’ hit shows such as Money Heist, Bridgerton and Squid Game.

Spotify has also added lyrics for all Free and Premium users globally, for the music they are listening to. These cards are available by swiping up from the bottom of the screen when in the Now Playing view. The lyrics are available on the Spotify app for Android phones, Apple iPhone and iPad, as well as the Spotify desktop apps and on the SpotifyTV app available for Android TV, Amazon Fire TV platform, Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox One series.