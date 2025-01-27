Stock Market Crash Today: Sensex tanks nearly 800 points, Nifty 50 down over 200

Stock Market Crash Today: The stock market crashed in the early trading session on Monday, January 27, 2025, with media, mid and small cap healthcare, and mid and small cap IT & Telecom stocks falling the most. Stock Market Crash Today: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 plummeted during the early trading session

At 10:30 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 764.08 points or 1%, reaching 75,426.38. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 237.00 points or 1.03%, reaching 22,855.20.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 3.38%, trading at ₹208.50. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 2.96%, trading at ₹287, and HCL Technologies Ltd, which fell 2.47%, trading at ₹1,749.20.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green, including ICICI Bank Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index fell the most by 4.29%, reaching 1,572.90, followed by Midsmall Healthcare, which fell 3.86%, reaching 39,200.65, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which fell 3.46%, reaching 10,325.50.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market closed down in the red after trading ended for the week on Friday, January 24, 2025, with media, mid and small cap healthcare, and real estate stocks falling the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 329.92 points or 0.43% down, reaching 76,190.46. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 113.15 points or 0.49%, reaching 23,092.20.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell the most by 2.92%, closing at ₹2,801.00. This was followed by Zomato Ltd, which fell 2.75%, closing at ₹215.80, and Tata Motors Ltd, which fell 2.48%, closing at ₹733.90.

Only 10 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index fell the most by 2.60%, closing at 1,643.40, followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which fell 2.37%, reaching 40,773.75, and Nifty Realty, which fell 2.31%, reaching 853.55.

The media index's fall was led by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd which dropped 3.44%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd which dropped 3.27%, and Saregama India Ltd which dropped 3.16%.

Meanwhile, the Midsmall Healthcare index's drop was led by Syngene International Ltd which fell 5.97%, Mankind Pharma Ltd which fell 5.05%, and IPCA Laboratories Ltd which fell 4.43%.

The Realty index fall was led by Prestige Real Estate Projects Ltd which fell 7.64%, Sobha Ltd which fell 7.53%, and Oberoi Realty Ltd which fell 3.43%.