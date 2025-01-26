Menu Explore
Budget 2025: How couples will benefit from 'joint taxation' proposed by ICAI

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2025 11:25 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Union Budget 2025 on February 1.

Ahead of Union Budget 2025, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has suggested ‘joint taxation’ for married couples, calling for them to be seen as a single taxable unit.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The idea is to give married couples the option to combine their income for tax returns, similar to the systems already existiing in countries such as the US and UK.

“ICAI suggests allowing joint income tax return filing for married couples. Ideally, an individual income of 7 lakh is exempt from tax; if married, the exempt limit for the family would be 14 lakh. Will #budget2025 introduce this new concept?” Chartered Accountant Chirag Chauhan wrote on social network X.

What is the proposal?

ICAI's proposal calls for married couples to have the choice of submitting returns as separate individuals or, as suggested by the ICAI, as a single unit.

What are the proposed tax slabs?

Up to 6 lakh (annual income): No tax

6 lakh-14 lakh: 5 per cent tax

14 lakh-20 lakh: 10 per cent tax

20 lakh-24 lakh: 15 per cent tax

24 lakh-30 lakh: 20 per cent tax

> 30 lakh: 30 per cent tax

Additionally, under the joint filing system, the basic exemption limit would be doubled from 3 lakh to 6 lakh. Further, the ICAI has recommended raising the surcharge threshold from 50 lakh to 1 crore. The surcharge would apply as follows: 10 per cent ( 1 crore- 2 crore), 15 per cent ( 2 crore- 4 crore) and 20 per cent (> 4 crore).

Both partners would also benefit from the standard deduction.

Current tax system for married couples

Currently, husbands and wives file taxes individually, resulting in higher tax when one earns more than the other. The system works better for families where husband and wife are salaried, as each can claim deductions separately.

On the other hand, single-income families miss out on these benefits.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
