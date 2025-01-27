Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Budget 2025 date and time: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present the budget in parliament?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Budget 2025 date and time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget.

Budget 2025 date and time: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget.

Budget 2025 date and time: File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the Finance Budget ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday, February 1, 2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Budget 2025 date and time: File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the Finance Budget ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday, February 1, 2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets.

Also Read: Budget 2025: Five concerns of the common man that need Nirmala Sitharaman's attention

Union Budget 2025 date and time

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with the central government having confirmed the same.

Where to watch the Budget 2025 presentation

The Budget 2025 presentation can be watched live on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels and X handles, as well as those of various news outlets.

Meanwhile, it is also possible to digitally access the budget documents on the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Apart from this, all the Union Budget documents, which includes the Annual Financial Statement (The main Budget document), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc, will also be available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App.’

Also Read: Budget 2025: How couples will benefit from 'joint taxation' proposed by ICAI

Markets to remain open during Budget 2025 presentation

Despite it being a Saturday, markets will remain open for trading as announced by both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading will also be conducted during the normal hours from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Also Read: Budget 2025 can be a blueprint for empowering women and transforming India’s future

Previously, markets were open on February 1, 2020 and February 28, 2015, which were both on Saturdays, when the Budgets of those times were presented.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On