Budget 2025 date and time: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present the budget in parliament?

Budget 2025 date and time: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. Budget 2025 date and time: File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the Finance Budget ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday, February 1, 2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets.

Union Budget 2025 date and time

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with the central government having confirmed the same.

Where to watch the Budget 2025 presentation

The Budget 2025 presentation can be watched live on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels and X handles, as well as those of various news outlets.

Meanwhile, it is also possible to digitally access the budget documents on the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Apart from this, all the Union Budget documents, which includes the Annual Financial Statement (The main Budget document), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc, will also be available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App.’

Markets to remain open during Budget 2025 presentation

Despite it being a Saturday, markets will remain open for trading as announced by both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading will also be conducted during the normal hours from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Previously, markets were open on February 1, 2020 and February 28, 2015, which were both on Saturdays, when the Budgets of those times were presented.