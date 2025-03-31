Stock market closed today on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr | Full 2025 holiday list

The stock market will remain closed on Monday, March 31, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Apart from equities, even the currency derivatives segment is closed on Monday, though the commodities derivatives segment will be closed for the morning session, but will be open for the evening session, from 5 pm to 11:30 or 11:55 pm. Stock market holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "festival of the breaking of the fast" is celebrated at the end of the Ramadan. India is celebrating Eid on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday, marking an end to the month-long Ramadan period.

List of stock market holidays in 2025

S.No Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 26,2025 Wednesday 2 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 3 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday 4 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday 6 Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday 8 Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday 10 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday 11 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday 12 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday 13 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday 14 Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday View All Prev Next

Source: BSE Website

How did the stock market perform during the previous close?

The market closed in red after the previous trading session ended on Friday, March 28. The Sensex closed 191.51 points or 0.25 percent into the red, reaching 77,414.92. The Nifty was down by 72.60 points or by 0.31 per cent in the red reaching 23,519.35.

Among the Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 3.57 per cent, closing at ₹649.55. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which was down 2.45 per cent, closing at ₹2,666.35, and HCL Technologies, which was down 2.20 per cent, closing at ₹1,590.95.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank was up the second most at 2.68 per cent, closing at ₹673.60, during Thursday's close.

11 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the PSU Bank Index rose the most by 2.50 per cent, reaching 6,296.15. This was followed by Nifty Media, which was up 1.52 per cent, reaching 1,509.90, and the Nifty Oil & Gas Index, which was up 1.36 per cent, reaching 10,552.85.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Media Index fell the most by 2.29 per cent, reaching 1,475.25. This was followed by Nifty IT, which was down 1.76 per cent, reaching 36,886.15, and the Nifty Realty Index, which was down 1.42 per cent, reaching 851.30.

In contrast, the Media Index was up the most by 2.50 per cent, reaching 6,296.15 on Thursday's close.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net sellers of ₹4,352.82 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became net buyers, purchasing a difference of ₹7,646.49 crore worth of equities.