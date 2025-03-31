Menu Explore
Stock market closed today on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr | Full 2025 holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2025 08:45 AM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "festival of the breaking of the fast" is celebrated at the end of Ramadan.

The stock market will remain closed on Monday, March 31, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Apart from equities, even the currency derivatives segment is closed on Monday, though the commodities derivatives segment will be closed for the morning session, but will be open for the evening session, from 5 pm to 11:30 or 11:55 pm.

Stock market holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
Stock market holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "festival of the breaking of the fast" is celebrated at the end of the Ramadan. India is celebrating Eid on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday, marking an end to the month-long Ramadan period.

List of stock market holidays in 2025

S.NoHolidaysDateDay
1MahashivratriFebruary 26,2025Wednesday
2HoliMarch 14, 2025Friday
3Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)March 31,2025Monday
4Shri Mahavir JayantiApril 10,2025Thursday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2025Monday
6Good FridayApril 18,2025Friday
7Maharashtra DayMay 01,2025Thursday
8Independence DayAugust 15,2025Friday
9Ganesh ChaturthiAugust 27,2025Wednesday
10Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/DussehraOctober 02,2025Thursday
11Diwali * Laxmi PujanOctober 21,2025Tuesday
12Diwali BalipratipadaOctober 22,2025Wednesday
13Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak DevNovember 05,2025Wednesday
14ChristmasDecember 25,2025Thursday

Source: BSE Website

How did the stock market perform during the previous close?

The market closed in red after the previous trading session ended on Friday, March 28. The Sensex closed 191.51 points or 0.25 percent into the red, reaching 77,414.92. The Nifty was down by 72.60 points or by 0.31 per cent in the red reaching 23,519.35.

Among the Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 3.57 per cent, closing at 649.55. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which was down 2.45 per cent, closing at 2,666.35, and HCL Technologies, which was down 2.20 per cent, closing at 1,590.95.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank was up the second most at 2.68 per cent, closing at 673.60, during Thursday's close.

11 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the PSU Bank Index rose the most by 2.50 per cent, reaching 6,296.15. This was followed by Nifty Media, which was up 1.52 per cent, reaching 1,509.90, and the Nifty Oil & Gas Index, which was up 1.36 per cent, reaching 10,552.85.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Media Index fell the most by 2.29 per cent, reaching 1,475.25. This was followed by Nifty IT, which was down 1.76 per cent, reaching 36,886.15, and the Nifty Realty Index, which was down 1.42 per cent, reaching 851.30.

In contrast, the Media Index was up the most by 2.50 per cent, reaching 6,296.15 on Thursday's close.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net sellers of 4,352.82 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became net buyers, purchasing a difference of 7,646.49 crore worth of equities.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On