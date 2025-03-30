Menu Explore
Samsung's says its new AI refrigerators can find misplaced phones, control ACs

Bloomberg |
Mar 30, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Samsung customers who used to rely on their Galaxy Watches to find misplaced phones, can now also locate the devices with the company’s latest refrigerators

Samsung Electronics Co.’s customers who used to rely on their Galaxy Watches to find misplaced phones, can now also locate the devices with the company’s latest fridges.

Attendees look at a Samsung Electronics Co. AI refrigerator during the company's Bespoke AI event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, March 28, 2025. Samsung pledged to strengthen its position in the high-bandwidth memory chip market this year, in response to shareholder criticism over its underperformance in the lucrative artificial intelligence arena.(Bloomberg)
Attendees look at a Samsung Electronics Co. AI refrigerator during the company's Bespoke AI event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, March 28, 2025. Samsung pledged to strengthen its position in the high-bandwidth memory chip market this year, in response to shareholder criticism over its underperformance in the lucrative artificial intelligence arena.(Bloomberg)

The latest Bespoke AI-powered refrigerator lineup features a 9-inch home screen that allows users to simply say, “Hi Bixby, find my phone,” and the enhanced assistant, capable of recognizing the voice of individual family members, will ring the correct device.

Moon Jong-seung, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics Co., speaks during the company's Bespoke AI event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, March 28, 2025.(Bloomberg)
Moon Jong-seung, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics Co., speaks during the company's Bespoke AI event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, March 28, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Customers can also activate the home air conditioners or window blinds with voice commands, while the system will automatically make adjustments using real-time weather data.

These are just a few of the innovations Samsung showcased at an event in Seoul, where it unveiled its new home appliance lineup for the year. The company aims to secure its leading position in the market by integrating advanced AI technology to deliver a more connected and personalized user experience across its product range, from robot vacuum cleaners to washing machines.

The push to expand AI integration across devices is expected to boost sales this year, Moon Jeong Seung, head of the R&D team for Samsung’s digital appliance business, said at a media conference.

Samsung is leveraging its unique position as a leader in both mobile devices and home appliances to strengthen its ecosystem. The company ultimately aims to better connect the half-billion devices it sells around the world every year.

