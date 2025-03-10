Stock market opens in green as media, metal, and pharma stocks surge

The stock market opened in the green as the trading session for the week began on Monday, March 10, with media, metal, and pharma stocks rising the most. At 9:15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 54.86 points or 0.07 per cent, reaching 74,387.44. The broader NSE Nifty however, opened flatter by just 1.90 points up or 0.01 per cent in the green, reaching 22,554.40.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

At 9:15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 54.86 points or 0.07 per cent, reaching 74,387.44. The broader NSE Nifty however, opened flatter by just 1.90 points up or 0.01 per cent in the green, reaching 22,554.40.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose the most upon open by 1.64 per cent, trading at ₹1,636.30. This was followed by Zomato, which was up 0.97 per cent, trading at ₹218.90, and Bharti Airtel, which rose by 0.61 per cent, trading at ₹1,641.35.

Zomato had fallen the third most among the Sensex stocks upon Friday's open, by 1.15 per cent, trading at ₹222.80.

15 of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 0.46 percent, reaching 1,495.85. This was followed by Nifty Metal, which was up 0.45 percent, reaching 8,966.95, and Nifty Pharma, which was up 0.40 percent, reaching 20,459.50.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market saw a flat close after the trading session for the previous week ended on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 7.51 points or 0.01 percent in the red, reaching 74,332.58. The broader NSE Nifty was, however, up by 7.80 points or 0.03% in the green, reaching 22,552.50.

“The Nifty finished Friday with its third day of gains, something that was last seen at the end of January,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “However, the candle had a long upper shadow, which means Friday's high of 22,634 is a formidable hurdle.”

He added that “the next resistance is at 22,720, where a gap-down occurred on February 24th” and that “if bulls are able to record a daily close above 22,720 and protect the 22,245 low, we could see the market make a run toward 23,000.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said that the Nifty “has managed to close positive near its high which also indicates buyers were aggressive in previous week” and that “The index is showing some positive sign with first forming morning star on daily time frame few days back and now on a weekly time frame forming harami candle.”

“On the option front as well, there are fresh long positions made on the call side at 22,500 and short buildup at 22,800 while on the put side 22,300 has seen fresh short buildup,” he added. “The market participants are expecting themarket to trade higher.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries rose the most by 3.18 percent, closing at ₹1,249.10. This was followed by Nestle India, which was up 1.62 percent, closing at ₹2237.30, and Tata Motors, which was up 1.36%, closing at ₹648.45.

Reliance Industries had risen the third-highest at Thursday's close by 2.96%, closing at ₹1,210.55.

Meanwhile, Zomato fell the most by 3.82 percent, closing at ₹216.80. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, which was down 3.53 percent, closing at ₹936.80, and NTPC, which was down 2.49%, closing at ₹329.35.

NTPC had closed the second highest among the Sensex stocks on Thursday, going up 3.41 per cent, reaching ₹337.75.

14 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 1.83 percent, reaching 1,488.95. This was followed by the Nifty Oil & Gas, which was up 0.55%, reaching 10,101.50, and the Nifty Metal Index, which was up 0.43%, reaching 8,926.90.

The Oil & Gas Index had risen the most on Thursday's close by 2.59%, reaching 10,045.85, while the Metal Index had risen the second-most by 2.34%, reaching 8,888.65.

The Oil & Gas index rose at a time when global oil prices are slightly down. The benchmark Brent Crude was down 0.54% or by $0.38 for May 2025 contracts, trading at $69.98 per barrel, while WTI Crude was down 0.61% or by $0.41 for April 2025 contracts, reaching $66.63 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty Index fell the most by 1.19 percent, reaching 816.35. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was down 1.02%, reaching 35,266.30, and the Nifty IT Index, which was down 0.85%, reaching 37,820.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹2,035.10 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹2,320.36 crore.