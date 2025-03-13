Stock market opens in green with IT stocks bouncing back from yesterday's slump

The stock market opened in the green for the second consecutive time this week as the trading session began on Thursday, March 13, with IT, telecom, and metal stocks rising the most. A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

This comes despite IT stocks falling the most yesterday.

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 165.41 points or 0.22 per cent, reaching 74,195.17. The broader NSE Nifty opened 32.15 points up or 0.14 per cent in the green, reaching 22,502.65.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank rose the most upon open by 2.23 percent, trading at ₹699.95. This was followed by Tata Steel, which was up 1.23 percent, trading at ₹152.15, and Zomato, which was up by 0.95 percent, trading at ₹207.40.

Only 8 of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index rose the most by 0.63 percent, reaching 8,727.20. This was followed by Nifty IT, which was up 0.55 percent, reaching 36,512.05, and Nifty Metal, which was up 0.41 percent, reaching 8,891.00.

The Nifty Metal Index had risen the second-most on yesterday's open by 0.50 percent, reaching 8,941.35.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the red after the previous trading session ended on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 72.56 points or 0.10 percent in the red, reaching 74,029.76. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 27.40 points or by 0.12 percent in the red, reaching 22,470.50.

“The Nifty recovered from its intraday drop but could not finish the day in the green yesterday -- it still generated a daily candle with a long lower shadow,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “This means that downside demand is potent, and the support area between 22,245 - 22,330 is pivotal.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Infosys fell the most by 4.28 percent, closing at ₹1,589.60. This was followed by Tech Mahindra, which was down 2.76 percent, closing at ₹1,438.35, and Nestle India, which was down 2.49 percent, closing at ₹2,195.25.

11 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index fell the most by 2.91 percent, reaching 36,310.65. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which was down 2.49 percent, reaching 8,672.35, and the Nifty Realty Index, which was down 1.65 percent, reaching 815.05.

In contrast, the Realty Index had risen the most by 3.63 percent, reaching 828.70 during Tuesday's close, while the Midsmall IT & Telecom Index was up the third-most, rising 1.08 percent, reaching 8,893.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹1,627.61 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹1,510.35 crore.

"In the early part of yesterday’s session, the (Nifty) index experienced some selling pressure,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “However, buyers stepped in during the latter half, driving it higher from the day’s low.”

He added that “A breakout above 22,550 could lead to an upward move toward 22,700–22,900."