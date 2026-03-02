Stock Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 4,000 points in pre-open, Nifty 50 slips more than 2%
Stock Market LIVE: Follow this live blog for real-time updates on Sensex and Nifty 50, rupee vs dollar, crude oil prices and expert analysis through the trading day.
India's stock market is braced for a turbulent session on Monday as the escalating Iran war—triggered by the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—sent shockwaves through global financial markets. The BSE Sensex, which closed Friday at 81,287, and the Nifty 50, which settled at 25,178 after slipping below its critical 200-day moving average, were expected to open sharply lower as investors fled to safe havens. ...Read More
Brent crude, hovering near $67 a barrel at Friday's close, was feared to spike well past $73 if tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensified—a scenario with dire implications for India, which imports over 85% of its oil needs.
Gold surged to ₹1.73 lakh per 10 grams and silver to ₹3.25 lakh per kilogram as the risk-off mood deepened.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates on markets, sectors, currencies, and expert analysis through the trading day.
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee weakens against Dollar
The Indian rupee weakens 27 paise against the US dollar to 91.25 amid geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iran war.
Stock Market LIVE: Crude oil prices surge to #76/barrel
Global crude oil prices have surged to $76 per barrel, after rallying by as much as 13% to the highest since January 2025.
Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—the chokepoint off Iran’s coast that handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of gas—has largely halted, with a self-imposed pause in place by shipowners and traders as the Iran war spreads.
The spike in crude prices is set to pile fresh pressure on Indian markets, with aviation stocks, oil marketing companies, and sectors like paints, tyres and automobiles likely to open weak.
Analysts warn that a sustained rise in crude oil prices above $75 could shave off 20-30 basis points from India's GDP growth and widen the current account deficit.
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Subdued GIFT Nifty signals Nifty 50 to test 25,000 levels
GIFT Nifty futures have slipped below the 25,000 mark, indicating a cautious start for India's stock market today.
The weak GIFT Nifty reading suggests Nifty 50 could test critical support at the 25,000 level, having already closed below the 200-day moving average of approximately 25,200 on Friday.
With India VIX already elevated, foreign portfolio investors are likely to intensify selling pressure, particularly in oil-sensitive sectors like aviation, paints, and automobiles.