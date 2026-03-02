Stock Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 4,000 points in pre-open, Nifty 50 slips more than 2%

Brent crude, hovering near $67 a barrel at Friday's close, was feared to spike well past $73 if tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensified—a scenario with dire implications for India, which imports over 85% of its oil needs.

Gold surged to ₹1.73 lakh per 10 grams and silver to ₹3.25 lakh per kilogram as the risk-off mood deepened.

