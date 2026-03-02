Indian Oil-led refiners eye Russian crude oil again as Iran war chokes Strait of Hormuz

India's state-run refiners led by Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. met government officials over the weekend to hammer out contingency plans as an escalating Iran war choked the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow waterway in the Middle East that carries nearly half of India's oil imports on a daily basis. An Indian Oil fuel station in Baghola, Haryana, India has since kept Russian oil purchases to a minimum to score a trade deal with the US. (Reuters)

Among the options is turning to Russian oil, tankers full of which are loitering near India's waters, according to people familiar with the discussions. New Delhi became the single most important buyer of Moscow’s seaborne crude after the invasion of Ukraine, but India has been cutting back in response to US pressure—particularly after a US trade deal struck last month that rolled back punitive tariffs.

India has since kept Russian oil purchases to a minimum, and in February loaded just over 1 million barrels a day—roughly half of the amount imported at the peak, and the lowest level since September 2022. Much of that shortfall has been filled with Middle Eastern barrels.

Oil ministry officials—indicating India has supplies that could last up to two weeks, between commercial and state reserves—are now pushing for the Union Ministry of External Affairs to seek some room for manoeuvre from Washington. As of late last week, there were 9.5 million barrels of Russian oil sitting in Asian waters.

A spokesperson for the oil ministry did not respond to Bloomberg queries.

Processors also have a limited number of other alternatives, including tapping India’s strategic petroleum reserve, fast-tracking supplies from Venezuela and pushing domestic producers to raise output, the people said, asking not to be named as the conversations are not public. They added refiners were also asking Saudi Aramco to ship more crude via pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which would avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

Should the Iran war drag on and continue to curb flows, the government could consider curbing fuel exports to secure enough supply for domestic consumers, the people said. It can prioritise household gas and piped supplies, potentially directing industrial users to switch fuels.

Officials could also press private giant Reliance Industries Ltd. to divert more fuel to the domestic market, while other refiners tweak output to maximise LPG production at the expense of products such as naphtha, the people said.

A Reliance spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India has been filling its strategic oil reserve, but the stockpile remains far more modest than China’s. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told lawmakers last month that India holds about 30 million barrels—equivalent to six days of consumption. It is also limited to crude, meaning official reserves do not include liquefied petroleum gas or liquefied natural gas.

That, combined with the sheer volume of demand, leaves the country particularly vulnerable to a drawn-out war in the Middle East.

About 2.5 million to 2.7 million barrels a day of India-bound crude pass through Hormuz, according to Kpler. Nearly two-thirds of LNG shipments and about 95% of LPG supplies also come from Middle East, mostly through the chokepoint.