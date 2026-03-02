Iran-US war impact on India LIVE: Indian airlines rerouting services; security beefed up amid Shia protests

Shia mourners across India took to the streets to protest and grieve Khamenei. All India Shia Council held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Protests across India

Groups of people were seen protesting outside the Iran Cultural House in Delhi on Sunday, with some demonstrations also seen in parts of Jor Bagh. Delhi police also put up barricades in certain stretches near the protest sites to ensure uninterrupted movement, with local police teams maintaining vigil alongside paramilitary personnel.

A mass condolence meeting and protest were held by the Shia community in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday to condemn the Iranian Supreme Leader's death. Imam Bankar Hussain said Khamenei's "martyrdom" and contribution to Islam would always be remembered.

Shia organisations in Telangana also organised a protest rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, with demonstrators raising slogans against Israel and the US.

Earlier, security was also beefed up outside the US Consulate in Hyderabad after a protest was held there against Khamenei's death. "We have enhanced security by deploying additional forces," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Indians stranded in Israel, Dubai

Indian embassies across the world are in touch with nationals stranded in the Gulf and the Middle East region. The mission in Kuwait spoke to members of the Indian community and briefed them about the recent developments in the region.

The Indian Embassy in Austria advised citizens to monitor flight status amid the ongoing Iran-US conflict. Meanwhile, the Indian mission in Lebanon advised nations to avoid unnecessary travel.

Nearly 90 MBA students from Pune were reportedly stuck in Dubai due to airspace closures, with their institute stating that they were safe and shifted to a hotel in Bur Dubai.

Meanwhile, officials said that 23 persons, including 12 senior citizens, from Maharashtra's Thane district were stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions. One of the individuals said he contacted the ministry of external affairs, seeking immediate assistance for the group's safe return home.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also spoke to Kannadigas stranded in Dubai through a video call on Sunday, reassuring them on their safe return to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence. The meeting of the panel, which is the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of India, was attended by members, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Vikram Misri were also in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting reportedly discussed the safety of Indian nationals living in West Asia, and also those stranded in the region, and how to deal with the situation if it worsens, PTI reported, citing sources.

Iran-US 'war' | Key points

- As the US-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian state television announced 40 days of national mourning.

- Protests erupted across Iran as demonstrators chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' slogans.

- A temporary leadership council will take charge of the Iranian supreme leader's duties.

- Tensions escalated across the Middle East, with explosions and attacks reported from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf regions.

- Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE, closed their airspace as a precaution amid rising tensions.

- Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iranian regime targets in Tehran, the Israeli defence forces said on Monday.