Iran-US war impact on India LIVE: Indian airlines rerouting services; security beefed up amid Shia protests

Iran-US ‘war' impact on India: Protests were held across parts of India as people gathered to condemn and mourn the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with security being tightened in Delhi. Meanwhile, Indian embassies are in touch with nationals in and around the conflict region. Ayatollah Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, General Mohammad Pakpour, and Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to the Supreme Leader, were all killed in the recent US-Israeli strikes....Read More
Shia mourners across India took to the streets to protest and grieve Khamenei. All India Shia Council held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Protests across India
Groups of people were seen protesting outside the Iran Cultural House in Delhi on Sunday, with some demonstrations also seen in parts of Jor Bagh. Delhi police also put up barricades in certain stretches near the protest sites to ensure uninterrupted movement, with local police teams maintaining vigil alongside paramilitary personnel.
A mass condolence meeting and protest were held by the Shia community in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday to condemn the Iranian Supreme Leader's death. Imam Bankar Hussain said Khamenei's "martyrdom" and contribution to Islam would always be remembered.
Shia organisations in Telangana also organised a protest rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, with demonstrators raising slogans against Israel and the US.
Earlier, security was also beefed up outside the US Consulate in Hyderabad after a protest was held there against Khamenei's death. "We have enhanced security by deploying additional forces," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Indians stranded in Israel, Dubai
Indian embassies across the world are in touch with nationals stranded in the Gulf and the Middle East region. The mission in Kuwait spoke to members of the Indian community and briefed them about the recent developments in the region.
The Indian Embassy in Austria advised citizens to monitor flight status amid the ongoing Iran-US conflict. Meanwhile, the Indian mission in Lebanon advised nations to avoid unnecessary travel.
Nearly 90 MBA students from Pune were reportedly stuck in Dubai due to airspace closures, with their institute stating that they were safe and shifted to a hotel in Bur Dubai.
Meanwhile, officials said that 23 persons, including 12 senior citizens, from Maharashtra's Thane district were stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions. One of the individuals said he contacted the ministry of external affairs, seeking immediate assistance for the group's safe return home.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also spoke to Kannadigas stranded in Dubai through a video call on Sunday, reassuring them on their safe return to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence. The meeting of the panel, which is the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of India, was attended by members, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Vikram Misri were also in attendance at the meeting.
The meeting reportedly discussed the safety of Indian nationals living in West Asia, and also those stranded in the region, and how to deal with the situation if it worsens, PTI reported, citing sources.
Iran-US 'war' | Key points
- As the US-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian state television announced 40 days of national mourning.
- Protests erupted across Iran as demonstrators chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' slogans.
- A temporary leadership council will take charge of the Iranian supreme leader's duties.
- Tensions escalated across the Middle East, with explosions and attacks reported from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf regions.
- Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE, closed their airspace as a precaution amid rising tensions.
- Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iranian regime targets in Tehran, the Israeli defence forces said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.
The meeting of the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of India was attended by members, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, home minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and foreign secretary Vikram Misri.
The developing situation in West Asia, the safety of Indian nationals living in the region, and also those who are stranded, and how to deal with the situation if it worsens, were likely the points discussed in the meeting, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, security was tightened outside the US Consulate in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday.
Additional forces were deployed outside the consulate in Nanakramguda as a precautionary measure.
Iran-US war impact on India LIVE: Indian national among 58 minorly injured in UAE
An Indian national is among 58 people who suffered minor injuries in the Iranian military strikes on the United Arab Emirates, according to details shared by the UAE.
The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi said it is aware of the Indian national's injuries, adding that it is in touch with hospital authorities. "The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance," the mission said on social media.
Shia organisations in Telangana, Majma-e-Ulama wa Khutaba and Matami Anjuman-o-Grohan, organised a protest rally in Hyderabad on Sunday to condemn the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Demonstrators raised slogans against the US and Israel during the rally.
LIVE: What's happening in the Middle East today?
Here are the recent developments in the Middle East tensions:
- Iran has vowed to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the recent joint strikes by Israel and the US.
- Tensions escalated in the Middle East region after Khamenei's death, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and attacking US bases across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.
- The conflict has now spilt over to Lebanon as militant group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, launched drone attacks against a military base in northern Israel.
- The UK has clarified that it did not have any involvement in the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
- India's PM Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating the need for an “early cessation of hostilities” amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.
- US President Donald Trump said on Sunday during an interview with the Atlantic magazine that Iran's new leadership wants to talk to him and that he has agreed to the same.
- Oman's foreign minister, who had been mediating the US-Iran talks, urged a ceasefire during a call with his Iranian counterpart and said that Tehran has indicated willingness to de-escalate.
The Shia community in Bhopal held a mass condolence meeting and a protest to condemn Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death on Sunday, and held a candle march in Betul.
A condolence meeting was held at the Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid in Bhopal's Koran area on Sunday. Imam Bankar Hussain addressed the gathering and said Khamenei's "martyrdom" and contribution to Islam would always be remembered.
After the meeting, over 100 members of the community took out a protest march, raising slogans against Israel and the US.
Meanwhile, the candle march in Betul began from Masjid-e-Mehdi and passed through Main Chowk and Lalli Chowk before ending at Jai Stambh Chowk.
Following protests and gatherings that took place across parts of Delhi to condemn and mourn Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, security was heightened across the national capital, police said on Sunday.
People from the Shia community expressed outrage and grief over Khamenei's death across parts of India.
Additional police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas, particularly around diplomatic missions and localities, especially those with significant Shia populations.
Even as 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers were cancelled on Sunday amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, airlines are attempting to preserve critical westbound connectivity by dynamically rerouting services rather than suspending long-haul operations altogether.
Air India, the only Indian carrier operating to the US, said all its flights to North America will operate as per schedule starting Monday.
“All other flights to North America and Europe will operate per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, which is expected to add to the flying times," the airline spokesperson said.