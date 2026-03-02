Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Amazon data centre hit in UAE, Emirates cancels Dubai flights
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Iranian missile attacks targeting both the UAE and Oman, calling them a "dangerous escalation" and announcing the immediate closure of its embassy in Tehran.
- 5 Mins agoUnion minister says centre ‘prepared’ to bring back stranded Indians in Gulf
- 10 Mins agoMajor landmarks throng with tourists as normalcy returns in Dubai
- 24 Mins agoIndian killed after oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman
- 31 Mins agoKarnataka CM says around 100 citizens strnded in Dubai, 9 in Bahrain
- 37 Mins agoDubai, Abu Dhabi stock markets to remain closed on March 2 and 3 amid tensions
- 39 Mins agoEtihad airways announce suspension of Abu Dhabi flights
- 1 Hr 26 Mins agoAmazon's AWS reports connectivity issue in UAE, Bahrain
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoUnion Minister assures efforts to bring back Indian stuck in Gulf
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: The United Arab Emirates condemned Iranian missile attacks on Monday, calling it "dangerous escalation" and announcing the immediate closure of its embassy in Tehran along with the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff. UAE Ministry of Defence said that the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence held phone calls with Ministry of Defence of Kuwait to discuss the regional developments. The two sides exchanged views on the current developments and affirmed the importance of continuing coordination....Read More
Fresh blasts were reportedly heard in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait City as Iran continued bombardment on Monday. Loud explosions were reported across multiple Gulf cities, marking its third day of retaliation against US-Israeli air raids, AFP reported.
Amazon AWS reports connectivity issues
Amazon cloud unit's data centres in Bahrain and the UAE were facing power and connectivity issues on Monday, the company said, as Iranian retaliatory strikes hit airports, ports, and residential areas across the wider Gulf.
Two of Amazon Cloud Unit's zones, which are clusters of data centres, in the UAE were without power on Monday, the company said on its status page. AWS said on Sunday said that one zone in the UAE was affected after "objects" struck the data center and created sparks and fire, following which power was shut off.
UAE foreign ministry condemns Iran attacks
The United Arab Emirates ministry of foreign affairs summoned Reza Ameri, Iran’s ambassador to the UAE, and handed him a strongly worded note of protest condemning what it described as Iranian attacks and “terrorist assaults” on Emirati territory.
In its statement, the ministry said targeting the UAE constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty and national security, and a clear breach of international charters, resolutions and norms. It described the strikes as a “dangerous and irresponsible escalation” that disregards the country’s sovereignty.
Trading on the UAE’s two main exchanges, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has been suspended till Tuesday, March 3. Meanwhile, three people have been killed in UAE amid Iranian strikes, local media reported.
Dubai airport attacked
UAE's major economic hub Dubai came under attack after Iran responded to US and Israel's joint strikes by targeting US facilities in the region with explosions and drone interceptions being reported across Dubai on Saturday. Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at targets across the UAE, AFP cited the defence ministry as saying.
Dubai International Airport, which is one of the world's most busiest aviation hubs, suffered partial damage due to a suspected aerial strike on one of its main terminal buildings. Confirming the incident, the airport authorities said that one concourse at Dubai International “sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained". Four employees also sustained injuries in the incident.
Flights suspended
Major airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Qatar Airways and Emirates, on Monday suspended or extended suspension of flights to and from Middle Eastern destinations amid ongoing regional tensions.
Emirates announced the temporary suspension of all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500 hours UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, due to multiple regional airspace closures. "All city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice," the airline said.
Indian nationals stuck, minister assures return
Several Indians are stuck amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This includes actors Subhashree Ganguly and Sonal Chauhan. Ganguly was holidaying in Dubai with her minor son.
Her husband, TMC legislator Raj Chakraborty, told the media that both are “in a hotel and safe.” “We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let's see when the flight operations resume,” he said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday informed that around 100 Kannadigas are currently stranded in the UAE (Dubai) and nine in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations. He also added that the government is monitoring the situation.
Ananya Datta, a resident of Kuwait, told HT that she along with her husband, witnessed a drone hitting the local airport. Kolkata mayor and cabinet minister Firhad Hakim's wife and two daughters were on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Hakim's elder daughter, Priyadarshini, shared her experience on social media. "We are safe, but the army here is ready for combat. We saw a missile flying above us," she said.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Union minister says centre ‘prepared’ to bring back stranded Indians in Gulf
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety.
In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.
"Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return," he said.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Major landmarks throng with tourists as normalcy returns in Dubai
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Life in Dubai appeared to be normal on Monday morning following the Iranian strike, with tourists thronging major landmarks, residents jogging and walking, and tourists clicking pictures across the city, a day after heightened security concerns briefly disrupted activity, ANI
Earlier on Sunday, authorities across the UAE had announced precautionary measures, including temporary closures of major attractions, remote working guidance, and operational adjustments in key business districts, following the escalation in the West Asia region. Officials urged residents, workers, and tourists to rely only on verified official sources for updates, Gulf News reported.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Indian killed after oil tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: A bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board, PTI reported citing Oman news agency.
The state-run Oman News Agency reported the attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. It said the dead crew member was from India.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Karnataka CM says around 100 citizens strnded in Dubai, 9 in Bahrain
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions, and assured that the safety and well-being of Kannadigas abroad remains top priority.
Taking to social media post 'X', Siddaramaiah said that as per the information received so far, around 100 Kannadigas are currently stranded in the UAE (Dubai) and nine in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock markets to remain closed on March 2 and 3 amid tensions
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: The stock exchanges in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be closed on March 2 and 3 due to the ongoing conflict in the region, the UAE's financial regulatory authority announced Sunday.
The Emirates have been hit by Iranian strikes since Saturday in response to joint Israeli-US attacks on the Islamic republic.
"The Authority confirms that it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary," the authority said in a statement.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Etihad airways announce suspension of Abu Dhabi flights
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Etihad Airways suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3 after eegional airspace closures continue to disrupt operations in the Gulf.
The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport and ensure their contact details are updated in their bookings.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Amazon's AWS reports connectivity issue in UAE, Bahrain
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Amazon cloud unit AWS's data centres in Bahrain and the UAE were facing power and connectivity issues on Monday, the company said, as Iranian retaliatory strikes hit airports, ports, and residential areas across the wider Gulf, Reuters reported.
Two of Amazon Cloud Unit's zones, which are clusters of data centres, in the UAE were without power on Monday, the company said on its status page.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Union Minister assures efforts to bring back Indian stuck in Gulf
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday said that the Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety.
In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.
Joshi said efforts are also underway to assist those stranded in Dubai, where flight operations have been affected.