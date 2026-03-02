Special flights resumed from Dubai, Abu Dhabi amid Iran-US conflict in Gulf areas

The authority also urged passengers who flights have been impacted to avoid going to the airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timing and details by their airlines.

In an X post, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority informed that it has announced commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, “enabling stranded passengers affected by recent regional development to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by the airline.”

Amid continued tensions in Gulf areas, the United Arab Emirates' civil aviation on Monday said that it will begin operating ‘special flights’ across the country's airports to allow the departure of stranded passengers.

Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin this evening, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), Dubai media office said in an X post. “Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time,” it said.

Flydubai Airlines on Monday said that it will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2. The airlines also advised customers to update their contact details via the official website and check the flight status.

Emirates also announced the resumption of a limited number of flights from today evening, adding that priority will be given to those who booked earlier. Passengers who have been rebooked onto these flights will be contacted directly by Emirates, it said. It also advised passengers not go to the airport unless they have confirmation from the airlines.

Special flights took off from Abu Dhabi Several Etihad-operated special-service flights took off from Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday. A total of 15 Etihad Airways passenger aircrafts took off from Abu Dhabi on Monday within a three-hour window, likely in an effort to clear the transit passengers who were stuck there since the conflict between Israel, US and Iran began, Flightradar24 reported.

It also said that other aircraft that have departed Abu Dhabi today include 2 Etihad cargo aircraft, 2 IndiGo Airbus A320S, which it said were likely empty and a Lufthansa A380, after maintenance. There were no immediate updates on where these flights were headed.

The flight chaos across most of the Persian Gulf has become the most significant since the coronavirus pandemic, leaving tens of thousands of people in places like Dubai and Qatar stranded. Flying remains risky given the continued barrage of missiles and drones from Iran, and the added confusion of warfare that led to the inadvertent downing of three US fighter jets in Kuwait on Monday.