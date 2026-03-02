India Manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in February but export growth cools

India's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in February as strong domestic demand drove new orders and production, but export growth cooled to its slowest rate in nearly a year-and-a-half. India's Manufacturing PMI in February suggests that the economy is expected to remain resilient in January-March after growing at 7.8% in October-December, helped by a 13.3% rise in manufacturing. (Mint Archives)

HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.9 in February from January's 55.4, but undershot a preliminary estimate of 57.5. A PMI above 50 signals expansion.

“India's manufacturing PMI reflected an acceleration in manufacturing activity in February. Output expanded at a faster rate for a second month, supported by stronger domestic orders,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. “However, growth in new export orders continued its slowing trend that began in mid-2025, somewhat restricting employment creation in the manufacturing sector.”

The overall result suggests India's economy is expected to remain resilient this quarter after growing at 7.8% in October-December, helped by a 13.3% rise in manufacturing. For the fiscal ending in March 2026, the South Asian economy is expected to grow 7.6%.

India Manufacturing PMI What's a concern, however, is outbound trade. New export orders grew at the slowest pace in 17 months, suggesting US tariff uncertainty remains despite a recent trade deal with India.

The survey was taken between 9 February and 23 February after US tariffs on Indian goods were slashed to 18% from 50%. Last week, President Donald Trump announced new global tariffs following the Supreme Court's move to quash some levies.

In contrast, new orders—a key gauge for demand—surged at their strongest pace since October while production volumes increased at the quickest rate in four months, helped by efficiency gains, solid demand and technology investment, firms said. Input cost inflation remained moderate and unchanged from January, but manufacturers raised their selling prices at the fastest rate in four months as strong demand allowed them to pass on increased costs.

Employment increased to a four-month high but only marginally. Just 4% of firms reported hiring while most made no staffing changes.

Confidence about the year ahead improved to a four-month high, indicating a robust economic growth outlook despite poor external demand.