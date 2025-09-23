Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Stock Market Today | Sensex, Nifty 50 decline 0.5% as H-1B woes afflict IT stocks

     Nifty IT stocks slid 0.6%, extending Monday's 3% selloff, amid concerns that the H-1B visa fee hike will upend its outsourcing business model.

    Updated on: Sep 23, 2025 11:20 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk, Mumbai
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India's stock market fell in the first few hours of trading as concerns over the impact of steep H-1B visa fees lingered.

    The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (PTI)
    The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (PTI)

    At 11:16 am on Tuesday (23 September 2025), the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was 0.42% lower at 81,811.76 points while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.43% at 25,095.50 points.

    Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded 0.5% lower each. The Nifty IT index, composed of IT firms that earn a bulk of their revenue from the US, slid 0.6%, extending Monday's 3% selloff. Indians made up 71% of approved H-1B holders last year.

    "There is a bearish tone in the markets after the new H-1B visa fees as the move is likely to disrupt the Indian IT outsourcing model, Hariprasad K., research analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth, told Reuters.

    Auto Stocks

    The Nifty Auto index, meanwhile, jumped 1% to hit a record high, following reports of strong footfalls across dealerships on Monday, the first day of Navratri that coincided with GST 2.0 kicking.

    Three of the top five gains on the Nifty 50 were all auto companies. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., topped the list with a 2.2% rise, hitting a lifetime high.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose 1% and Eicher Motors Ltd. added 1.4%.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Stock Market Today | Sensex, Nifty 50 Decline 0.5% As H-1B Woes Afflict IT Stocks
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes