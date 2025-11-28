Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sudeep Pharma shares surge as much as 32% over IPO price on listing day

    Sudeep Pharma's share price rose as much as 32.20% over the IPO price to 784.00, after listing at a premium of 23.10%, even as the Sensex was 0.25% higher.

    Updated on: Nov 28, 2025 11:09 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sudeep Pharma Ltd. listed at a premium over its IPO price today, underscoring the demand for new stocks in the world's fourth largest stock market.

    Officials of Sudeep Pharma ahead of the listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange on Friday, 28 November 2025. Earlier, the Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.71 times over the issue size of ₹800 crore. (NSE)
    Officials of Sudeep Pharma ahead of the listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange on Friday, 28 November 2025. Earlier, the Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.71 times over the issue size of ₹800 crore. (NSE)

    Sudeep Pharma's share price rose as much as 32.20% over the IPO price to 784.00, after listing at a premium of 23.10%, even as the benchmark Sensex traded 0.25% higher. That gave the company a market capitalisation in excess of 8,500 crore.

    Earlier, the Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.71 times over the issue size of 800 crore. On offer in the IPO were new shares worth 95 crore and an offer-for-sale of nearly 1.35 crore by existing investors. The price band was set at 563-593 per share.

    The IPO proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure—new machinery for its production line in Gujarat— and for general corporate purposes.

    Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Sudeep Pharma Shares Surge As Much As 32% Over IPO Price On Listing Day
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes