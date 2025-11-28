Sudeep Pharma shares surge as much as 32% over IPO price on listing day

Sudeep Pharma Ltd. listed at a premium over its IPO price today, underscoring the demand for new stocks in the world's fourth largest stock market. Officials of Sudeep Pharma ahead of the listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange on Friday, 28 November 2025. Earlier, the Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.71 times over the issue size of ₹800 crore. (NSE)

Sudeep Pharma's share price rose as much as 32.20% over the IPO price to ₹784.00, after listing at a premium of 23.10%, even as the benchmark Sensex traded 0.25% higher. That gave the company a market capitalisation in excess of ₹8,500 crore.

Earlier, the Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.71 times over the issue size of ₹800 crore. On offer in the IPO were new shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer-for-sale of nearly 1.35 crore by existing investors. The price band was set at ₹563-593 per share.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure—new machinery for its production line in Gujarat— and for general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries.