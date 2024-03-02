Sundar Pichai's job as Google CEO in trouble? Calls grow for his resignation

As the reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) increases, Google has hit a major snafu due to its AI image generator Gemini. However, a report suggests that impact of the debacle may be faced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as the chorus grows for his replacement at the top post. Google CEO Sundar Pichai(Reuters file photo)

Google recently hit a pause on its Gemini image generator despite its heavy investments in AI, due to extremely inaccurate images being displayed by the AI tool. After halting the service, the stock of the big tech company came tumbling down.

A Business Insider report suggests that due to the Gemini slipup and the hit taken by the stock value, the board is considering replacing Sundar Pichai.

Analyst and Stratechery author Ben Thompson wrote in his recent blog post that Google is in need of a complete transformation to revive its business, which means "removing those who let the former run amok, up to and including CEO Sundar Pichai."

Further, Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik also suggested that Google is in need for a jolt to the top management in order to recover from the recent string of debacles, especially Gemini.

“The most recent saga only further raises increasingly louder questions around whether this is the right management team to guide Google into this next era,” he wrote in a research note published this week.

Googleplex at a standstill

Business Insider reported that the current state of the Googleplex headquarters is at a standstill, with the problems regarding its products and management becoming more public.

After a long string of layoffs and cost cutting measures, Pichai's job may be threatened as the profit margins in the company continue to remain bleak.

Perplexity CEO and former OpenAI researcher Aravind Srinivas, while admitting his admiration for Pichai, also insinuated that a change in the CEO is needed to keep Google going at its current pace.

"Sundar is also the CEO of Alphabet, and he is best positioned to appoint the CEO of Google," whether that's someone new from outside the company, or an internal candidate, or "having himself continue," Srinivas wrote on X.