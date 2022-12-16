160-game arcade, Karting track at US-based Supercharged Entertainment in New Jersey

Supercharged Entertainment, a US-based indoor event and party centre, will be opening its second arena in New Jersey's Edison on Friday. The grand opening of the 1.31 lakh square ft facility will be attended by the bigwigs of New Jersey, the company said in a statement.

It will be the second centre in the United States after the opening of the flagship complex in Massachusetts' Wrentham in 2019. In a statement, the company said that the Edison centre is spread across 16 acres and has the world's largest indoor and multi-levelled temperature controlled Karting Track.

There are 19 lanes for Luxury Axe throwing events along with spacious private lounge seating, food and bar service. The Supercharged Entertainment's Edison facility also has a two-story arcade and gaming area with nearly 160 virtual reality games like The Big Ride and King Kong Skull Island. It also boasts of a ‘Drop and Twist Tower’ which spins, drops and passes through all floors of the facility, leaving the rider with the view of the entire centre.

Then there is a full-service restaurant named ‘Burgers and Brews’ serving burgers, French fries, beers and cocktails, the company said in a statement.

“Sandi and I can’t wait to celebrate the upcoming opening of what we believe is certainly New Jersey’s and the world’s best, all-in-one karting and entertainment venue,” Stephen Sangermano, the company's president was quoted in the statement as saying.

“On behalf of our entire Supercharged Edison team, we’re incredibly grateful to the entire Edison community and all of New Jersey for welcoming us so warmly,” Sandra Sangermano, Supercharged Entertainment's chief executive officer, said.

The company is headquartered in Wrentham, Massachusetts, the same location where it opened its first complex.

