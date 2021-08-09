Home / Business / Supreme Court refuses to halt antitrust probe against Amazon, Flipkart
The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.(REUTERS)
The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.(REUTERS)
business

Supreme Court refuses to halt antitrust probe against Amazon, Flipkart

  • The antitrust body of India launched an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart in 2020 for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged competition law violations. The top court rejected demands of the companies asking for halt of the probe and said that the probe must continue. The e-shopping companies now have four weeks of time to join the investigation, as per the court's order.

The antitrust body of India launched an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart in 2020 for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The probe was launched following a following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which represents small and medium business owners in Delhi.

The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

Earlier on July 23, the Karnataka high court (HC) quashed separate petitions by Amazon India and Flipkart against the antitrust investigation. Following which the companies approached the top court.

A three-member bench was hearing the case during which it called for companies' participation as it declined to halt the probe.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.