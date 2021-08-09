Supreme Court refuses to halt antitrust probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged competition law violations. The top court rejected demands of the companies asking for halt of the probe and said that the probe must continue. The e-shopping companies now have four weeks of time to join the investigation, as per the court's order.

The antitrust body of India launched an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart in 2020 for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The probe was launched following a following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which represents small and medium business owners in Delhi.

The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

Earlier on July 23, the Karnataka high court (HC) quashed separate petitions by Amazon India and Flipkart against the antitrust investigation. Following which the companies approached the top court.

A three-member bench was hearing the case during which it called for companies' participation as it declined to halt the probe.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON